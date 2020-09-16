PM CARES Most Opaque, Dark Fund in the World: TMC MP Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien mocked the PM CARES fund and called it “Prime Minister’s Couldn't-Care-Less fund" while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 16 September.

O’Brien hit out at the Centre over the COVID-19 crisis. He stated that the government had announced a 21-day lockdown with just four-hour notice and no preparation.

Criticising the government for not taking states into confidence, the TMC MP said, “This govt needs the humility to work with the states. You don’t know it all.”

O’Brien lashed out at the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) that was set up in March to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic for lacking transparency.

" “The most opaque, dark fund in the world. It is called the Prime Minister’s Couldn’t-Care-Less Fund. Oh, I said the name wrong. Okay!”" - Derek O’Brien, TMC MP

Questions surrounding the accountability of the PM CARES fund have been raised again and again. In August, the Supreme Court ruled that funds collected by PM CARES need not be transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

Also Read: We, The People, Gave to PM CARES, But Can’t Question It Under RTI

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Delhi Riots: Charge Sheet Filed Against 15, Over 10,000 Pages LongPM CARES Most Opaque, Dark Fund in the World: TMC MP Derek O’Brien . Read more on Politics by The Quint.