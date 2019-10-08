Plogger Ripu Daman Bevli commences 'plogging' run in Kolkata

India's first plogger, Ripu Daman Bevli commenced his run in Kolkata under 'Run To Make India Litter Free' on Oct 08. Locals also took part in the initiative along with Ripu. Under 'Run To Make India Litter Free', Ripu will be running and cleaning up 50 cities across India. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. While speaking to ANI, Ripu Daman said, "We had decided to come here during Durga Puja, to clean pandals. Our run will culminate in Delhi on November 3. We don't want people to clean up, we want people to be so responsible that they stop littering. Let's not crib, we are also responsible for the litter."