Pliskova continues to lead WTA rankings

Madrid, Aug 28 (IANS) Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova continues to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 6,390 points, while Romania's Simona Halep retained second place.

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza retained third place in the WTA rankings, reports Efe.

Meanwhile, Slovak Dominika Cibulkova climbed into the top ten, replacing Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, who fell to 11th place.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6,390 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,385

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,860

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,530

5. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,350

6. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,146

7. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,750

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,410

9. Venus Williams (USA) 4,216

10. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3,830.

--IANS

gau/bg