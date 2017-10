Singapore, Oct 22 (IANS) Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova defeated American veteran Venus Williams 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday in the opening match of the White Group at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals here.

The 25-year-old Czech, world No. 3, needed 72 minutes to defeat world No.5 Venus, reports Efe.

