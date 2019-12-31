I was pleased to represent India: Aayushi on winning Miss Teen International

Vadodara's Aayushi Dholakia who won Miss Teen International, said that she was pleased to represent India and become the first Asian to win the teen pageant in 27 years. "I was very pleased that I could represent my country and win Miss Teen International crown for my country," said Aayushi, on winning the pageant for India in which contestants from 22 countries took part from 13-19 December in New Delhi. Aayushi, first had to beat 31 contestants from across India to enter the international leg of the competition. "When I entered the competition and gave my audition. I was very raw. I only knew that I had to walk. When I got to the national pageant I thought of getting some training for walk, Q and A and body language and so I did," she added.