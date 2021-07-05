'Please Speak in English': Participants Interrupt NIPUN Bharat Launch

Several participants interrupted government officials during the launch of the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) today. During the digital launch of a nationwide policy, the officials started speaking in Hindi to which many participants objected and asked officials to speak in English. Shortly after the requests, the government played a video in English detailing the policy.

Since the policy is for entire India including non-Hindi speaking states participants asked that the government officials should speak in English. They had made the request during the live event at least thrice.

The NIPUN Bharat is a nationwide policy aiming at strengthening the foundation skills of students in younger classes. The 10th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) had found that only one-fourth of students in class 3 are able to read Class 2 level text fluently, and less than half of class 5 students were able to do so. The NIPUN initiative aims at strengthening these basic skills in students.

The aim of the policy is to strengthen the FLN skills in time-bound targets. For instance, for class 2 students should be able to read 45 to 60 words per minute, read and write numbers up to 999 are some targets.

During the event, Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre said, “for India to be Vishwa Guru (a global teacher) it is crucial that students’ basic foundations are strong”. He added that the policy is aimed at ensuring that “all children can win the battle against low learning levels”.

For students, the policy will include toy-based learning, increased time for listening and reading for kids it also suggests teacher training in creating a fun and engaging environment in and outside the classroom parent and community participation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here