Pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) It was a pleasant Sunday morning in national capital as the minimum temperature settled five notches below the season's average at 16 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning.

The air quality index (AQI) was 183 at 9.05 am, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT RHL