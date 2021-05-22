Pleasant Saturday in Delhi, partly cloudy sky likely on Sunday

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The national capital experienced pleasant weather on Saturday as the skies remained partly cloudy and the maximum temperature settled five notches below the season's average at 35.1 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The city received light to moderate rainfall during the last three days due to a western disturbance and the sky is likely to remain cloudy on Sunday with a possibility of thunder and lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 37 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded 19 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar gauged 22 mm, 22.6 mm and 35 mm rainfall, respectively.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below the normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered ‘light’, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is ‘moderate’, 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm ‘heavy’, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 is ‘very heavy’. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall. PTI MAH RHL