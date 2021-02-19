Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) It was a pleasant Friday morning in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, two notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 48 per cent, a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with shallow to moderate fog for Saturday.

'The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively,' the official said.

The minimum and maximum temperature on Thursday was 9.6 degrees Celsius and 27.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI MG TDS TDS