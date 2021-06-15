Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) It was a pleasant Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the meteorological department said.

It has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph speed.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said the relative humidity recorded in the city at 8.30 am was 65 percent.

'Westerlies winds have slowed down the progress of the monsoon in northwest India. It is not likely to hit Delhi in the next two days,' an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official had said on Monday.

It was earlier predicted that the monsoon may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days early.