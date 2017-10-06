Pleasant Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) It was a pleasant Friday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The sky will remain clear.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded 70 per cent

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius.

