Plea for SIT probe into attack on protesting farmers' camp: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea for an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged attack on farmers camped on the outskirts of the national capital in protest against agri laws on January 29.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government's Home department and the Alipur police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, seeking their stand on the petition.

The plea has claimed that on January 29 the farmers' camp at Singhu border, between Delhi and Haryana, was attacked by some miscreants 'with assistance and guidance of the police personnel' deployed there.

The petition has alleged that a criminal complaint in relation to the attack was filed at the Alipur police station against the miscreants and erring officers of the Delhi Police. However, no FIR was lodged.

The plea has also claimed that representations were sent to the CBI, the Chief Justice of India, National Commission for Women and National Human Rights Commission requesting for proper inquiry to be conducted against the accused persons, but nothing happened.

Besides an independent court-monitored probe by SIT, the petition has also sought preservation of the video footage of the incident as the protest site was covered by police cameras. PTI HMP DV DV