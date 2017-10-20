Playing as a team our trait: Brazil U-17 midfielder Alan

Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) A day after Germany coach Christian Wueck had said that they will focus on their quarter-final opponents as a team and not individual players, Brazil midfielder Alan echoed the sentiment.

Yes, it's definitely one of the traits of this team," Alan -- one of Brazil's most promising young players -- told FIFA on Thursday.

"And it's something that demonstrates the unity of the squad," he added.

Brazil showed in their 3-0 defeat of Honduras in the round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup that their teamwork is equally impressive, as all three of their goals were laid on a plate for one team-mate by another.

"We always look for a pass if that pass is going to find a team-mate who's better placed to put the ball in the net. There's no selfishness in this team."

Alan provided the assist of the first goal in Kochi, sending in a low cross for Brenner to slot the ball home.

It was his first assist of the tournament. "An assist is like a goal - it's another way of helping my team-mates," he said. "And that's what makes me most happy."

Alan recorded six assists in nine matches - more than any other player in the 2017 South American Under-17 Football Championships.

"I don't know if I'm the team's best passer," said the 17-year-old.

"Marcos Antonio, Bobsin and Paulinho, who already has two assists here in India, are also very good.

"There's a lot of quality here, and I'm just another good player. We all have the same mentality, and that's what will help the team to keep winning," he added.

The Brazilian team landed in the city of Thursday afternoon and checked into their hotel. They are expected to train on Friday evening.

Brazil are a formidable force in the age group, having won the FIFA U-17 World Cup three times and only missed the finals once, an appearance record that only the US have matched to date.

The Brazilians' three competition wins came in 1997, 1999 and 2003, and they lie second on the tournament's roll of honour behind Nigeria, who have won it five times.

Brazil finished runners-up in 1995 and 2005, third in 1985 and fourth in 2011. There solitary absence came at Japan 1993.

