Playing against Team India is helping our spinner bowlers to raise their game: Roddy Estwick

Ahead of the ODI matches against India, West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick on December 13 held a press conference in Chennai. He said that it's a career for his team's spinner bowlers. "It's all about learning, it's about building blocks for 2023, a fifty over world cup, how better to learn against the best, it helps you to raise your game, helps you to raise the standards, it's good that we can play against a quality side like India," he said.