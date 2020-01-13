Playing against Australia always a tough challenge: Kohli

India is all set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series will begin from January 14. While addressing the press conference in Mumbai on January 13, the skipper of Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli said, "You can have the most experienced and skilled players but if you don't play well as a team in any particular series you won't win which happened with us last time and when we went to Australia similar thing happened with them so that shows you how comparative this series is between the two teams." "It is never a dominating series its always 3-2, 2-1 kind of series," he added. "It's a short series but going to be exciting and it is always very good and tough challenge playing against Australia," Skipper Virat further stated.