Players will still learn from the experience: Ireland's skipper after defeat

Ireland's cricket team captain Gary Wilson expressed his disappointed after being decimated by strong Indian team in the second T-20 international match in Dublin. "It is very disappointing that we were bowled out scoring just 70 runs", said Gary Wilson while addressing the media. "I think the guys will still learn from the experience", he added. India won the T-20 series by 2-0. India won the second T-20 against Ireland with mammoth 143 runs on Friday. Lokesh Rahul's excellent knock of 700 of just 36 balls and Suresh Rain's 69 of 45 put up a massive target of 213 runs on the scoreboard. In response, Ireland was bowled out scoring just 70 runs.