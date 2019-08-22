'Players are up for challenge': WI skipper Jason Holder ahead of 1st test against India

With the two-match test series, India and West Indies will begin their campaign in the test championship on August 22. The West Indies cricket team practiced ahead of first test match against India in Antigua on August 21. The players were seen vigorously training for the test match. While addressing the media, West Indies Test and ODI skipper Jason Holder said, "The team is positive and the players are up for challenge. In the last couple of years we have played very good test cricket. We are doing small things well and keep working as a unit." "As a balling unit we are much disciplined which gave us a lot of positive result. We need more consistency in our overall department," Holder added.