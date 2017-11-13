New players brought balance, says Uruguay coach

Vienna, Nov 13 (IANS) Uruguay national football team coach Oscar Tabarez on Monday said the players who had recently joined the squad had brought balance to the team, among other qualities.

Tabarez made these remarks at a press conference here on the eve of a friendly match against Austria, with an eye on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, reports Efe.

"Certain players, who we think are up to international requirements, made some progress with their teams. That was the case first for (Matías) Vecino, from some time ago, and recently for Rodrigo Bentancur and (Federico) Valverde," he said.

The coach said that they helped the team control games, adding more balance to the squad.

However, he declined to assess other players who had recently made their debut with the squad, such as Guillermo Varela, Maurici Lemos and Gaston Pereiro.

