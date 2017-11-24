'Players are the Boss!': Trump taunts NFL commissioner

Washington DC [USA], Nov 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has again taunted the NFL Commissioner for 'losing control' of the players, after New York Giants star Olivier Vernon reportedly kneeled for the US National Anthem on Thanksgiving.

"Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!" Trump tweeted.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem by terming it as "not acceptable".

The protests by NFL players began last year after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem in a game to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

Trump had tweeted more than dozen times on the NFL and national anthem controversy.

The US President, on Wednesday, had taken to Twitter to attack the NFL players saying that keeping teams in the locker room during the national anthem would be "almost as bad as kneeling." (ANI)