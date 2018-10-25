'The Playboy Mr. Sawhney' producer wanted to make feature film

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Karan Arora, producer of the short film "The Playboy Mr. Sawhney", says the initial thought was to make a full-length feature movie on the interesting storyline that they had, but then they scrapped that idea as it would have taken a long time to make it.

Arora was interacting with the media at a special screening of "The Playboy Mr. Sawhney", along with the film's actors Jackie Shroff, Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Kochhar and director Tariq Naved Siddiqui here on Wednesday.

"The Playboy Mr. Sawhney" starts with a young man (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who is facing problems with his girlfriend, and seeks the advice of his grandfather (Jackie) in matters of love and life.

"This film's idea came from Tariq, and he has been brewing it from a very long time. When I heard the concept and story of the film that time, we also thought that we can make a feature film out of the story. But later, we thought that making a feature film will take a long time. So, we decided to make it in the short film format."

Arora said nowadays short films are doing really well among the audience.

"Looking at the trend nowadays, the audience attention span has been lowered a lot and these kind of short films are already doing well. We thought of making this short film on a large scale and that is what happened. Tariq managed to bring in the heavy duty cast and he has managed to pull off the story really well."

Arora has earlier produced films like "Bhindi Baazaar Inc", "Tera Kya Hoga Johnny", "Kya Dilli Kya Lahore" and "Charlie Kay Chakkar Mein".

He says what sets "The Playboy Mr. Sawhney" apart is that it has been made with the same production values as a full-length feature film.

"This film required that kind of a production value because this film's concept was very different from a usual short film and this film also has an ensemble cast.

"Here we are going back to the 1960s era in the flashback of the film, so we thought we should raise the scale and that's how we decided the budget of the film. I am sure this is one of the high budgeted short films of India."

The film was released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on Wednesday.

--IANS

