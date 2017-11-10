Will play well without Chhetri, Forlan: Mumbai City coach Guimaraes

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Mumbai City FC coach Alexandre Guimaraes on Friday asserted that his team will give a good account of themselves in the upcoming fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) despite the absence of star strikers Sunil Chhetri and Diego Forlan.

Speaking to media persons here, the coach said the absence of two or three big players will not affect the team's mentality and performance.

Chhetri, who slammed the highest number of goals in the previous season with Mumbai City FC, has now shifted to Bengaluru FC.

Former Uruguay star Forlan will not play in this edition while Haiti international winger Sony Norde was also drafted in by some other team.

"The absence of three big players will not affect our team performance. We have already made the solutions. We have some good and match winning players like Amrinder Singh, Sehnaz Singh, Abhinas Ruidas and the skipper Lucian Goian," Guimaraes said.

Ahead of the fourth ISL edition, which starts on November 17, Guimaraes is the only coach who was retained by his franchise.

When asked about any special plans to stop Chhetri from scoring, the coach said: "I don't strategise the things according to one player. I dont have any special plan for him because we will face Bengaluru not Chhetri."

