Will play well to bring smiles on faces of people affected by Australia bushfires: Aaron Finch

Ahead of Australia-India 3-match ODI series starting January 14, Australian skipper Aaron Finch addressed a press conference in Mumbai. Speaking at the PC, he spoke on the unfortunate situation at Australia and assured that team will play well to bring smiles on faces of people who are doing very tough job at moment. "It is very unfortunate what's happening back in Australia. I think all we can do is play and bring some good performances and bring smiles on the faces of the people who are doing very tough at the moment in Australia," said Aaron.