'Plastic-free' Haridwar is Using Seized Cans to Transport Gangajal to Nearby States

Even though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the use of plastic in Haridwar a couple years ago, violation of the rule has often been seen in the region where pilgrims throng every year for auspicious occasions. Despite the ban on plastic, items such as bags, bottles, cans made of plastic have been seen openly in use between Gaumukh and Haridwar. But in a recent crackdown in Har ki Pauri, a famous ghat in Haridwar by the Haridwar Munmicpal Corporation had seized as many as 20,000 plastic cans that were being sold and instead are being used to transport ‘gangajal’ to nearby states as the ‘kanwar yatra’ stands cancelled this year too.

A report in The Times of India said that the civic body has handed over 5,000 such plastic cans it had seized to a local NGO who wished to send the holy water to people from other states.

“We had around 20,000 seized plastic cans which were seized from Har ki Pauri lying around and an NGO approached us for the cans to send Gangajal to other states and we agreed. If any other organisation approaches us, we will give the rest of the cans to do them, ” Haridwar municipal commissioner Jai Bharat Singh was quoted as saying.

These cans are ideally destroyed by the HMC in a scientific manner after they are seized. But the corporation’s move to pass them along for holy water distribution has received flak. City mayor Anita Sharma reportedly told that she was not consulted before the move and has spoken to the officials to do things by the book.

In a recent study titled ‘Quantitative analysis of Micro-plastics along River Ganga’ by a Delhi-based NGO Toxic Link, the findings have suggested that the Ganga is polluted with multiple kinds of plastic, with the highest concentration at Varanasi. A very high quantity of microplastics was also found from the samples collected from Haridwar, Kanpur and Varanasi.

