Plantronics appoints new MD for India, SAARC

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) US-based electronics player Plantronics on Monday announced the appointment of Ankur Goel as the Managing Director for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) region.

Prior to this, Goel had been working as the India Sales Director at Plantronics' subsidiary Polycom, that develops video, voice and content collaboration and communication technology.

As part of his job, Goel will report to Pierre-Jean Chalon, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Plantronics and will oversee both Plantronics and Polycom business, the company said in a statement.

"I am excited to have Ankur lead the team in India. The combination of Plantronics and Polycom is well positioned to deliver excellent collaboration experiences for every environment, workspace and worker," said Chalon.

Goel would also focus on and expanding Plantronics' footprint in the government, commercial and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Our focus will be on bringing collaboration solutions to more tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India so more people can benefit from seamless, unified communications. I am very excited about my new role," said Goel.

Besides India, Plantronics and Polycom offer a portfolio of integrated, intelligent solutions including headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing and cloud services in other markets like Australia, China, Japan and South Korea amongst others, the company added.

