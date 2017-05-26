Planning to watch Sachin: A Billion Dreams? Here's what Bollywood stars said about the biopic

India is a cricket fanatic nation, no doubt about that! And when, the master blaster himself is organising the premiere of his much awaited biopic, Sachin: The Billion Dreams, how can one stop himself from going down the memory lane.

A grand premiere was organised for Sachin: A Billion Dreams yesterday where Sachin and wife, Anjali, welcomed their celebrity guests. Many celebs attended the screening. To name a few, there were Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani, Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Gulshan Grover, Farah Khan, John Abraham, Anu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Atul Kasbekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Thackrey, among others.

The entire Indian cricket team also attended the special premiere. Tendulkar's coach, Ramakant Achrekar, also was a part of Sachin's grand evening.

After watching the film, superstar Amitabh Bacchan could not contain his excitement, and took to twitter to share his feelings.





T 2435 - 'SACHIN a Billion dreams' movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. मैं उस देश का वासी हूँ जिस देश में Sachin बहता है !!! pic.twitter.com/7n4BW2a5JW

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan also seemed to be impressed. He said, "I have been a huge fan of Sachin since the very beginning. I have watched his film and it's a very beautiful, it's an emotional movie as we can experience Sachin's entire journey once again on the big screen".

Shah Rukh Khan said, "People in India, as well as overseas, hear Sachin's name and get inspired. Our hopes have been pinned up on him for years, and even now he has been guiding us. I am really happy that somebody decided to make a film on his career and personal life".

Ranveer Singh, who had also shared a video to promote the film earlier, was left mesmerised. He said, "What can we say about Sachin Tendulkar. There are no words to say for this man, this icon, this legend, really one of the greatest public figures in our young country's history, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time across sports, an inspiration to me and I'm sure to millions and millions of young Indians and young people across the world."

Theatres turning into stadiums! #sachinabilliondreams #3daystosachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/2A619o2ccl

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 23, 2017

The on-screen MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput, was also present at the screening, he said, "His story is different alongside being powerful. Each time I would come back from school, the most important question that I would ask was, I hope Sachin isn't out. So that was the thing that would decide my day. We will get to see his story, there can be nothing better than that".

Sachin: A billion dreams, written and directed by James Erskine released on 2400 screens in India and on 400 screens in overseas, hit the big screens today.

#SachinABillionDreams screen count...

India: 2400

Overseas: 400

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

The biopic so far has received the rave reviews from the critics.



