Planning to send flights to India to evacuate Chinese citizens: China

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) China on Tuesday said it is planning to send flights to India to evacuate students, tourists and businessmen facing 'difficulties' in the country in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson said the decision is in sync with China actively providing assistance to its overseas citizens.

In consideration of the development of the epidemic situation in India, the Chinese side is planning to dispatch temporary flights to India to bring back its citizens including students and tourists who are 'facing difficulties' in India, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong said.

'The Chinese government attaches great importance to the health and safety of overseas Chinese nationals,' she said replying to a question on the issue.

The move to evacuate its citizens comes in the wake of India emerging as the 10th worst-hit country by the deadly virus, which has infected nearly 1.45 lakh people in India.

The coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has spread to over 190 countries, infecting over 55 lakh people and taking the lives of 3.5 lakh people. India had evacuated around 700 Indians from Wuhan in February.

On Monday, the Chinese embassy issued a notice informing its citizens in India about its plan to evacuate them.

The notice in Mandarin said people treated for coronavirus infection or having symptom of the infection like fever and cough in the last 14 days should not take the special flights.

'Through the unified arrangement of the ministry of foreign affairs and relevant departments, the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in India will assist international students in India, tourists, temporary business visitors who have difficulties and are in urgent need to take a temporary flight back home to China,' according to the notice.

It suggested that people from some other countries may also be evacuated. The notice said the cost of flight ticket and quarantine in China will have to be borne by the evacuees.

'If your body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees (inclusive) before boarding or if you have suspected symptoms, you will be refused boarding by the airline,' the notice said.

China's decision to evacuate its citizens from India also comes at a time when troops of both the countries are locked in a tense standoff in the disputed areas of Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh for over two weeks. PTI MPB ANB ANB