We planned to have experienced batsman for the end: Rohit Sharma

India won the Nidahas Trophy in the last ball thrillers match against Bangladesh where Dinesh Karthik played a stunning innings of 29 runs from 8 balls changing the face of the game. While Batsman Manish Pandey and debutant Shankar struggled a bit in the last quarter of the T-20, Dinesh Karthik came to the rescue. On this Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma said that "The changes made by the team were to ensure that an experienced batsman like Dinesh Karthik stays for the final overs to face Mustafizur Rahman". Washington Sundar was declared as man of the series for his sensational bowling performance in the series.