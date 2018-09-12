Planet sending a clear message to act now: UN Environment's Eric Solheim

San Francisco, Sep 12 (IANS) The planet is sending a clear message -- to act and that too within a short time-frame or lose the ability to turn things around, says United Nations Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim.

"Typhoons and floods are not new, but we are seeing a broader pattern of more severe and more frequent extreme weather events," Solheim told IANS in an interview here.

His concerns came ahead of the three-day Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) that began on Wednesday with the participation of 4,000 plus business and political leaders, investors, citizens and government representatives from all over the world in this California city.

"That's (natural calamities) what the scientists predicted, and it's what we're seeing play out now right in front of our eyes. Our planet is sending us a clear message. We have to act, and we're a short time-frame to do so before we lose the ability to turn things around."

He was replying to a question on his thoughts for the people of Kerala in India and Osaka in Japan that have been recently affected by floods and a typhoon.

Solheim, who is also attending the summit, which aims to "take ambition to the next level" and persuade the world's Presidents and Prime Ministers to go further and faster to reduce emissions, said: "The bottom line is that we need to step up the ambition and create a momentum."

On India playing a leading role in driving down global emissions, he said "absolutely".

"I think Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has shown incredible leadership in driving the shift to renewables and steering India towards being a greener, cleaner economy. The innovation that we're seeing, not just in terms of renewables deployment but also the wider shift to a more circular economic model, is really encouraging."

From India, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the Global Climate Action Summit's Co-Chairs.

In a plenary on September 13, he will provide an update on how many companies that have adopted Science-Based Targets -- aligning their pollution reduction plans with the Paris agreement.

Solheim saw business value in companies adopting science-based climate targets.

"We're seeing more and more examples of businesses wanting to do this, and dozens of global giants on that path.

"For me it's important for two reasons: Firstly, companies are showing how sustainability can be a core part of business, rather than an on-the-side CSR (corporate social responsibility) exercise. They're moving beyond PR (public relations)," he said.

"Secondly, the companies doing this are seeing strong support from shareholders and investors. They're seeing that these targets are also about efficiency and innovation. That makes a business less exposed to environmental risk, which is good for business."

One recent example he has seen is the company IKEA, which is aiming to be climate positive by 2030 and this requires an 80 per cent cut in emissions, the UN Environment head said: "It's a sound move as the company will have a head start in making the transition to a low carbon economy."

"In India I was also really impressed when I visited the Infosys campus in Hyderabad. They have clear targets on waste, cooling, power consumption and overall efficiency, which make them not only commendable from the environmental perspective, but also a compelling investment."

Favouring electric vehicles that will play a role in decarbonising of the economy, Solheim said: "We have to see the introduction of electric vehicles as part of the wider change we need to see in transport. That includes more public transport or transport-sharing solutions."

He said the developed countries need to look at the shift not as a constraint or an obligation, but as an opportunity for greater energy security, a more inclusive economy and the lower healthcare burden that comes from tackling the causes of pollution.

"India isn't making the change because it wants to shoulder the burden of climate action, but because it makes perfect sense from an economic perspective. That's how more countries need to see it," he said.

(Vishal Gulati is in San Francisco at the invitation of the Climate Trends to cover the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS). He can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

