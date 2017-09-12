Plan panel's abolition: Tripura losing Rs 2,000cr annually, says CM

Agartala, Sep 12 (IANS) Following the abolition of the Planning Commission and the adoption of a new policy at the Centre, Tripura has been losing around Rs 2000 crore per year, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has said.

"With the abolition of the Planning Commission, the central government led by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has stopped various central aid and changed the sharing pattern for the centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS), which caused Tripura a net loss of about Rs 2000 crore per year," Sarkar said while addressing a meeting here on Monday night.

He said the Centre has stopped funding under normal central assistance, special plan assistance and special central assistance. Besides, the fund flow under some major schemes has been reduced by Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore.

"Infrastructure bottlenecks are the primary barriers in the development of the eight northeastern states. No additional funds have been provided in the central budget for the development of the infrastructure of the region," he said.

He also urged the Centre to allot proper funding to take care of the requirement under state specific development needs and revenue deficit.

The Chief Minister said that after discontinuation of various central assistance for special category states, including the eight northeastern states, these states are facing severe financial crunch in implementing projects relating to health, education, rural roads, urban sector schemes.

He said Tripura had topped in the country in providing jobs to rural unemployed people, but the Centre has been reducing funds for the flagship rural jobs scheme -- MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

"In the current financial year (2017-18), the central government has reduced its share of allocation of funds, due to which the state can provide work for maximum 42 days this year, though MGNREGA mandates 100 days of work in a financial year to at least one member of each rural household.

"Depriving the poor and backward people, the present BJP-led central government has been working to serve the interest of the corporate house," said Sarkar, who is also the politburo member of Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for AYUSH Sripad Yesso Naik on Monday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has increased fund flow to Tripura substantially in comparison to the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) regime.

"During the last three years, Tripura got Rs 7,000 crore more central funds compare to the corresponding period of the UPA tenure," the central minister told the media here in Agartala.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all ministries of the union government to give priority to the northeastern states in allocation of funds.

"How can the Centre help the state if the state government does not utilise the central fund?" Naik asked.

--IANS

sc/in/vm