Plan to hoist national flag at over 1.25 lakh places to mark 75th year of Independence: ABVP

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The BJP's student wing ABVP on Monday announced that it plans to hoist the national flag at over 1.25 lakh places across the country to mark the 75th year of independence.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it will work on plans to host a number of events throughout the year.

'Entering into the 75th year of independence, the ABVP has planned to hoist the National Flag at 1,28,335 places across the country.

'The ABVP will also work on plans like internships, Tiranga march, social media campaigns, short films on forgotten warrior, etc. throughout the year,' it said in a statement.

Announcing its plans and campaigns for the coming year, the ABVP said it will constitute a committee in each state 'for the timely implementation of the National Education Policy'.

'This committee will send suggestions to the government, administration and universities in their states and will strive for immediate implementation of the same,' it said.

The ABVP's recently concluded National Executive Council also decided to establish ''Ritumati' campaign for women's health and empowerment as an amplitude across the country', it said.

'In the three-day meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the solutions to the challenges faced by the education sector during the Covid period.

'This year India will enter the year of 75th anniversary of independence and a special campaign has been planned so that this year is celebrated with enthusiasm by every citizen of the country,' ABVP's national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said. PTI MAH TDS TDS