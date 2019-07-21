Plan is to groom Rishabh Pant during Dhoni's unavailability: BCCI

While addressing a press conference on Sunday in Mumbai to announce India squad for West Indies tour, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, on MS Dhoni's unavailability said, "He's unavailable for this series but we had certain roadmaps and plans till WC. Subsequently, we've laid down few more plans and thought of giving as many opportunities to Pant and to see he is groomed. This is our plan right now." India will start their West Indies tour from August 03 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup.