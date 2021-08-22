Placing of BJP Flag Over Indian Flag at Kalyan Singh's Prayer Meet Kicks Up Row

The placing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag and the Indian flag on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s body has kicked up a row on social media. Opposition leaders criticised the party for allegedly placing BJP flag over the national flag. “India will not tolerate the insult to national flag,” the official Youth Congress handle tweeted in Hindi.

BV Srinivas, National President of the youth wing of Congress, asked, “Is it ok to place party flag over Indian flag in New India?”

Is it ok to place party flag over Indian flag in New India? pic.twitter.com/UTkfsTwUzz — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 22, 2021

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “party above the Nation, Flag above the Tricolor. BJP as usual: no regret, no repentance, no sorrow, no grief,” in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singh’s residence to pay tributes to the BJP veteran who under whose watch the Babri Masjid demolition took place. “He was named Kalyan Singh and he devoted his entire life for ‘Jan Kalyan’. He was synonymous with faith and commitment in politics and spent largest part of his life working for the welfare of people,” said Modi about Singh.

“Kalyan Singh’s death is a great loss for Indian politics and a very sad moment for me,” he said in a series of tweets. Rajnath Singh, who had succeeded Kalyan Singh as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said the latter was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and played an important role in the Ram temple movement.

Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, the SGPGIMS said in a statement on Saturday night.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced three days of state mourning. The Uttarakhand Government also declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday, following Singh’s death.

