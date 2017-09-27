PKL: Telugu Titans defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Telugu Titans rode on an outstanding raiding performance by Rahul Chaudhari to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-34 in Inter-Zone contest of the Pro Kabaddi League season 5 at the Thyagraj Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chaudhari scored 17 points to lead the Titans to a much-needed victory. Pawan Kumar (17 points) was the lone performer for Jaipur Pink Panthers as their star players Manjeet Chhillar (1 point) and Jasvir Singh (0 points) flopped miserably.

Jaipur's defence was another reason for their defeat as they managed just three tackle points in the match.

Telugu Titans are fourth with 38 points after 18 matches in Zone B. While, Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth in Zone A with 38 points from 13 matches.

The first five minutes of the match saw both teams trade raid points with Chaudhari scoring for Telugu Titans and Pawan Kumar for Jaipur Pink Panthers to level the match at 4-4.

Telugu Titans shifted gears in the next few minutes with Chaudhari inflicting

damage on Jaipur Pink Panthers. He scored with four consecutive raids as Telugu

Titans inflicted an all out in the 11th minute to lead 15-5.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were looking in disarray as their bigwigs Chhillar and Jasvir failed to score a single point in 15 minutes. It was a one-man show for Jaipur as Pawan scored seven of their eight points in 15 minutes as they trailed 8-20. No other Jaipur played scored a single point for their team in the first 17 minutes.

Chaudhari was ably supported by Nilesh Salunke in the first half for Telugu Titans.

Pawan scored with a two-point raid in the 17th minute as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 10-21. Chaudhari attained a super 10 in the 19th minute as Telugu Titans ended the first half leading 23-11.

Chihillar scored his first tackle point of the night in the 22nd minute as Jaipur Pink

Panthers trailed 12-26. The second half saw Jaipur getting their act together as Pawan Kumar continued to score raid points. In the 28th minute, Pawan scored a two-point raid and Jaipur Pink Panthers followed it up with an all out in the next minute to trail 25-31.

Chaudhari scored two points in two minutes to give Telugu Titans 34-26 lead after 32

minutes. Telugu Titans kept their composure in the latter part of second half and avoided silly mistakes which has been costing them in the season.

