PKL: Tamil Thalaivas down U Mumba, Delhi pip Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi registered victories in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday.

Star raider Ajay Thakur (15 points) inspired Tamil Thalaivas to a 38-35 win over U Mumba in an intra-zone clash.

Tamil Thalaivas now have 40 points from 20 matches and are fifth in the Zone B table. U Mumba are now fourth in Zone A with 56 points from 21 matches.

In the other contest of the day, Dabang Delhi edged out hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 to dent the hopes of the Rajasthan outfit to qualify for the play-offs from Zone A.

Jaipur, however, still have a slim chance of moving to the next round.

The win brought a nine-match winless streak to an end for Delhi as they registered their fifth win of the campaign.

Meraj Sheykh scored seven points for Delhi and was ably supported by R. Sriram, who also scored seven points.

Nitin Rawal scored 14 points for Jaipur Pink Panthers but his effort went in vain.

Following the defeat, Jaipur are fifth in Zone with 51 points from 19 matches.

Delhi are bottom of the table with 36 points from 20 matches. The Capital side is already out of the race for qualification to the play-offs.

