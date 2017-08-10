PKL: Gujarat aim for turnaround against U Mumba

Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Having endured a tough time in their debut season, city team Gujarat Fortunegiants are expected to face an uphill battle in their quest to clinch victory against U Mumba at The Arena here on Friday to better their record in zone A of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Gujarat have only managed one win in their previous three encounters.

The PKL debutants registered a heavy defeat against Haryana Steelers, going down by 12 points in their previous match and will look to getting back on winning terms in their home leg.

Gujarat captain Sukesh Hegde will look to leading his side from the front, having acquired 40 raid points in his previous matches.

Gujarat's left corner defender Fazel Atrachali has been one of the standout performers for the team with 13 tackle and six raid points in his previous matches.

The Iranian will be expected to perform on Friday as well, alongside 18-year-old raider Sachin, who scored three points in defence and five in attack in the last game.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have won two out of their previous three matches and will aim at a win to clinch the top spot in the zone.

Led by India kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar, the Mumbai outfit will look to star player Shabeer Bappu and South Korean captain and all rounder Dong Ju Hong to put pressure on the opposition.

