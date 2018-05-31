PKL Auctions: Prashant becomes most expensive buy of Day 2

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Raider Prashant Kumar Rai became the hot pick on Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions as the 34-year-old was picked up by UP Yoddhas for a whopping Rs 79 lakh.

With a base price of eight lakhs, several franchises showed a lot of interest in Prashant. However, the UP based franchise managed to bag him.

Another raider Chandran Ranjit also started a biddng war between franchises as Dabang Delhi bagged the 26-year-old for Rs 61.25 lakh.

The third costliest buy of the day was Pawan Kumar, the raider who earlier played for U Mumba.The 23-year-old was snapped up by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 52.8 lakh.

U Mumba and Delhi faced a close fight for bagging Dharmaraj Cheralatha, however, the former secured the defender after spending Rs 46 lakh.

Later, Delhi was successful in bringing Vishal Mane to their squad after spending Rs 45 lakhs. Making their defence stronger, Delhi also picked up Joginder Narwal for Rs 33 lakhs.

Ajay Kumar and Tushar Patil, who were both bid for identical sums of Rs 25 lakhs, were bagged by Gujarat Fotunegiants and Patna Pirates respectively.

However, there was disappointment for former India captain Rakesh Kumar as none of the franchises appeared to be interested in him.

