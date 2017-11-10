'PKL among most watched tournaments in India'

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has emerged as one of the most watched sports events in India with its fifth edition garnering a total viewership of 3.3 billion.

According to statement by Star Sports on Friday, the final of the fifth edition of the PKL was watched by 26.2 million people.

It occupies the second spot in the list of most watched matches in India across all sports with the final of the 10th edition of cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL) taking the top spot with 39.4 million.

The fifth PKL season saw an expanded league with 12 teams competing in more than 130 matches, spread across 13 weeks.

