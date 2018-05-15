PKL-6: Puneri Paltan recruits Ashan Kumar as new coach

Pune, May 15 (IANS) Pune-based kabbadi outfit Puneri Paltan on Tuesday signed their new coach, Ashan Kumar, for the upcoming sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Ashan is an established kabaddi player and a coach.

Ashan is a former services kabaddi coach and has worked closely with Nashik Army sports unit. He is also a Grade A diploma holder in kabaddi coaching from the National Institute of Sports.

As a player, he had stints with the national team representing India at international tournaments as captain. He captained the Indian kabaddi side to Gold during the Beijing XIth Asian Games, 2nd, 4th and 6th South Asian Games and Jaipur 2nd Asian Kabaddi Championship, to name a few tournaments.

Ashan was the coach of the Haryana team in the 64th Kabaddi Senior Nationals where the side reached the semi-finals.

He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1999, Bhim Award in 1994 by the Haryana Governor and the Bharat Gaurav Award in 1993 by the AKFI President.

