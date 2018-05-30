PKL-6: Ex-India skipper Anup goes cheaply at auction

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Former India captain Anup Kumar suffered a fall from grace as he commanded a mere Rs 30 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6 auction here on Wednesday.

Anup, who led India to a record third World Cup title in 2016, will represent the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.

He had commanded a price of Rs 56.65 lakh last season, while being retained for the fifth consecutive time by the U Mumba franchise. However, he was not retained this season following a run of poor form.

Anup, who made his international debut at the 2010 Asian Games, won the title the same year and retained it in 2014.

--IANS

ajb-tri/bg