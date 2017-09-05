PKL-5: Patna ride Narwal show to thrash Jaipur 47-21

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) Two-time champions Patna Pirates rode Pardeep Narwal's superlative show to brush aside an off-colour Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-21 in a lopsided second Inter Zone Pro Kabaddi Challenge here at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Narwal was in full tilt, bagging the same number of raid points (21) as the entire Jaipur side who were all out four times during the match.

For Jaipur, Ajit Singh (eight raid points) tried hard to salvage something but the team's defence was too flat to pose any challenge to a rampaging Patna.

Courtesy the result, Patna moved to second spot in Zone B from third with 33 points from nine matches while Jaipur remained fourth in Zone A having 28 points from nine games.

Patna came into the tie following a defeat against Bengal while Jaipur were upbeat after overturning Zone A leaders Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous outing.

The first half belonged to Patna who never let Jaipur get into the groove.

Star raider Pardeep Narwal started the fireworks with a super raid early on, giving Patna a handsome 8-1 lead.

Minutes later, the Abhishek Bachchan co-owned side were all out with the score reading 11-2.

Narwal aced 10 points to end the half on a high as Patna led 19-9 at halftime. Jaipur sorely missed ace raider Jasvir Singh.

There was more misery in store for the men in pink as they were all out for the second time soon after the breather, and the gulf in points between the two sides stretched to 15 points at 24-9.

It was all over for Jaipur when Patna inflicted two all outs on them to first take the score to 37-14 and then to 47-18.

--IANS

