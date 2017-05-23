Pro Kabaddi League 2017: List of retained players by each team ahead of PKL 5 auction

Out of eight, seven teams have retained a player each while Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan owned Jaipur Pink Panthers have decided to release all its players

Season five of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be played from July to October this year. Ahead of the much awaited season, which now sees 12 teams battling it out for glory, the players’ auction will take place. The existing eight teams were given an option of retaining at least one player from their current squad while rest of players will go into the pool. The PKL 5 auction will take place on May 22nd. So teams have announced the list of retained players.

Out of eight, seven have retained a player each while Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan owned Jaipur Pink Panthers have decided to release all its players despite boasting of some quality names. Also Read- Sachin Tendulkar among owners of new Pro Kabaddi League teams

Not just existing eight teams but four new franchises- Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Haryana will participate in the upcoming PKL 5 auction. All the franchises will be looking to pick best raiders, defenders and all-rounders from the auction. Also Read- Pro Kabaddi League to have 12 teams, 130 matches in 2017

PKL 5: List of players retained by the eight teams

Team Player Retained Bengaluru Bulls Ashish Kumar Bengal Warriors Jang Kun Lee Dabang Delhi Meyraj Sheykh Jaipur Pink Panthers None Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal Puneri Paltan Deepak Niwas Hooda Telugu Titans Rahul Chaudhari U Mumba Anup Kumar

“I am obliged to be retained by my family, my team U-Mumba for the fourth consecutive season. Pro Kabaddi Season 5 is going to be bigger and better in terms of four new teams, more matches, longer duration and endless action on the mat,” said Anup, who led India in the victorious Kabaddi World Cup campaign last year,” said India captain Anup Kumar who was retained by U Mumba.

“I look forward to play the next season and wish all the four new teams Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana all the best for the same,” he added.

2016 saw two seasons of PKL take place. However, the organisers have decided to go back to only one season from this year. The addition of four new franchises now takes the list of participating teams to 12.With 12 teams fighting it out, the PKL 5 will be a three-month long affair and over 130 matches will be played. Star Sports continues to be the official broadcaster of the league.