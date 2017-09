U Mumba defeated Dabang Delhi (30-28) in a close contest on Friday as Shrikant Jadhav turned out to be the star performer for Mumba, scoring the crucial two-pointer in the final minute. Jadhav ended the match being the top scorer for Mumba with 11 points as Mumba have now climbed to the 3rd position in Zone A with 44 points from 16 matches.