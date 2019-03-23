PK Sehgal expresses his views on JKLF leader Yasin Malik ban

Central government has banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik on Friday. Defence Expert PK Sehgal expressed his views on this. He said, "Government should have taken this step at least 20-30 years before. This organisation is doing various unlawful things since 1988. They murdered Kashmiri pundits, kidnapped 4 officers of Air Force and they even kidnapped daughter of home minister of that time." Sehgal further said, "India was tolerating him for 32 years. Of course, this step would also bring bounce in Kashmir."