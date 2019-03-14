PK Sehgal expresses his view on China blocking India's bid to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Defence Expert PK Sehgal expressed his view on China blocking India's bid to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist. He said, "China's double standard has totally exposed. China does not care about India's sensitivity nor does it care about the global community. On one hand, China condemns actions on Jaish-e-Mohammed verbally. On the other hand, it once again blocked the Veto." Sehgal also said, "It is time India ought to change its strategies."