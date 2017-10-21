PK Banerjee lambasts FIFA LOC for poor treatment to former greats

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) IndIan football legend PK Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the FIFA Local Organising Committee (LOC) for not felicitating many top former players like Shyam Thapa, Prasun Banerjee and Subhas Bhowmick during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup opener in New Delhi earlier this month.

"It's a huge loss of faith for Indian football community. In cricket we all know about the star players. But footballers are always ignored. How will football'ss popularity grow if such is the attitude," Banerjee said at a news conference at his residence here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felicitated the greats of Indian football, including Banerjee, IM Vijayan, Bhaichuing Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Bhaskar Ganguly and Oinam Bembem Devi.

Banerjee urged the LOC to felicitate the likes his brother Prasun Banerjee, Shyam Thapa, Arun Ghosh, Subhas Bhowmick, Mohammad Habib and Sudhir Karmakar during the final on October 28.

"I am not talking about Prasun as my brother but because of his contribution to Indian football. I want Subhash Bhowmick, Shyam Thapa, Mohammad Habib as well as sports people from all disciplines to be honoured in the final," Banerjee said.

Banerjee further stated that it's shameful that the LOC is distributing tickets with a lottery system for the final.

It's shameful that the stars of yesteryears are given tickets by a lottery system. Of course the common people deserve to watch the final but one must never forget the past and the contribution of these former footballers."

