Pizza Hut opens 500th store in Indian subcontinent

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Pizza Hut announced the launch of its 500th store in the Indian subcontinent with the latest being opened in Delhi on Friday.

The company also said that it plans to launch 200 more outlets in India by 2022.

"Located at Laxmi Nagar, the 500th store is modelled on Pizza Hut's new Fast-Casual format, which brings alive contemporary store design, convenient and faster service, and an open-kitchen which appeals to millennials," said a Pizza Hut statement.

Pizza Hut is a subsidiary of "Yum! Brands" and operates more than 16,500 restaurants in more than 104 countries.

--IANS

ravi/