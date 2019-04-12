Piyush Goyal slams Cognress, DMK on Tamil Nadu's water issue

Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Friday took a pot shot at Congress party on Tamil Nadu's water issues. He said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to setup an authority which will implement the interlinking of rivers in the state. Slamming the opposition party, Railways Minister said that no work had been done in 10 years from 2004-2014 in Congress and DMK were in power. "Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu is committed to setup an authority which will implement the interlinking of rivers started by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but for that 10 years 2004-2014 when the Congress and DMK were in power at that time no work was done on the interlinking of rivers," said Goyal. He added that the party will also be forming a ministry of water for unifying all the water management functions and approaching the problems of the water. This ministry will look after all round development of the issues of water across India especially in Tamil Nadu.