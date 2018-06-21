Piyush Goyal performs Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pankaj Singh performed Yoga in Noida on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Thursday. The 4th International Yoga Day kicked off to a grand start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun. Along with the Prime Minister, nearly 50,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in the India's International Yoga Day celebrations being held at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute.