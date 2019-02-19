Piyush Goyal meets DMDK chief Vijayakanth in Chennai, wishes him speedy recovery

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who on Tuesday announced the pre-poll between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), also met Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth at latter's residence in Chennai. Goyal wished Vijayakanth speedy recovery as the latter returned from US few days back after undergoing treatment. Apprising media about his meeting with the DMDK chief, Goyal said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have sent him to take stock of Vijayakanth's health and to wish him speedy recovery.