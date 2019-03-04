Piyush Goyal lays foundation stone of new railway line from Morappur to Dharmapuri

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal laid the foundation stone of a new railway line between Morappur to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. He also inaugurated various rail development projects at Dharmapuri. He paid tribute to the slain soldiers of Tamil Nadu. He said, "Today I pay homage to the two jawans of Tamil Nadu who have both given up their lives. A supreme sacrifice, so that all of us can live in peace. We are also very proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan's bravery and for making all of India proud and particularly Tamil Nadu proud."